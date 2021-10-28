Postcards from Madison County Elementary students make the journey to space

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s going to take buy-in from the next generation to continue this new ecosystem right above the Karmen line of space. But how do you get children, growing around the Rocket City, interested in rockets and where they are going?

WAFF 48′s Liz Hurley found out you hand them pen and paper and make it real.

Just before Blue Origin flew famous people into space on its New Shepard rocket, Blue Origin sent postcards from students at Madison County Elementary.

They were carefully drawn with Future dreams described.

Some of the students at the school said they want to help build rockets, study the planets, become a doctor and even be an artist.

The postcards made a 10-minute journey to space, were read by postmaster Jeff Bezos himself after touchdown and finally delivered to the senders on Oct. 25, postmarked “from space”.

“It feels special to have something that went up into space,” said a Madison County Elementary student.

The postcard program is designed to open up access to space to those who might not otherwise have it, even those living here in the Rocket City area.

Only one of two dozen students from the school have parents or grandparents who work in the space industry. This is why teacher Danielle Hutcheson was driven to open their eyes to this great, big world.

“Our students here don’t get a lot of opportunities to get outside Gurley and the Gurley community, so doing something that is bigger than them is huge and impactful,” said Madison County Elementary School Teacher, Danielle Hutcheson.

Hutcheson teaches third grade at this Title 1 school and is the first teacher in the state to participate in this Dream Big Alabama Initiative; planting seeds in young minds to see what might grow and start conversations.

“You can do anything you really wanted if you tried, " said a Madison County Elementary student.

As Alabama’s first teacher to participate in Dream Big Alabama, Hutcheson received a dinosaur bone that flew on that flight with the postcards.

