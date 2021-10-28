Officials in Albertville, Marshall Counties warn parents about social media threats

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Asbury High School was on a code yellow alert on Wednesday.

This comes after a Snapchat post was found allegedly showing students threatening schools with gun violence.

A concerned citizen sent the post to Asbury High School’s Lead School Resource Officer Hester Hollis, and he immediately notified authorities.

“So, what they’ll do is backtrack and start looking at how this person got it and from who and backtrack it from there,” said Hollis.

Hollis said the reported post did not mention any schools or districts in Marshall County but said other schools in other states have been threatened.

As a result, all schools had limited access, doors were locked, and more deputies were on duty to patrol the campuses.

Hollis said it’s his duty to protect the students and staff. He encourages all students to report any suspicious activity.

“We have an open-door policy. My office stays open, Deputy Thompson’s doors stay open, and we have a new guy, and we are showing him how to interact with the kids. Once they become comfortable with you, they will trust you, and we try to mentor them along the way,” said Hollis.

Albertville City Schools Superintendent Dr. Boyd English also released a statement in response to the school threats.

It said in part quote, “Principals and school resource officers are aware of the vague social media threats that are trending.”

The statement goes on to ask everyone in the Aggie family to refrain from reposting and circulating posts that are meant to create fear, panic, and unrest with our schools, end quote.

