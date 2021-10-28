Have you seen her?

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - Athens Police are seeking the public’s assistance in searching for a runaway teen Thursday evening.

Police say 16-year-old Persais Anna Eastup was last seen walking along Market Street near Athens-Limestone Hospital on Oct. 26 shortly after 12 p.m. According to Athens Police, Eastup is 5′7″.

Anyone with information on Eastup is asked to contact Athens Police Detective Joe McClanahan at 256-233-8700.

