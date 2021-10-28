Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast

Scattered showers will return this evening and continue overnight and throughout the day on Friday. Rainfall totals will be less than 1/2 inch but the light to moderate rain will become more widespread as we go through the day on Friday. It will be a cloudy and cool day with temperatures staying in the low to middle 50s all day. At times we will just have drizzle and mist. Expect poor visibility at times Friday into Saturday especially in higher elevations. Conditions will slowly improve late Saturday. Sunshine returns Sunday with highs bouncing back into the middle 60s. A shot of cold air is forecast to arrive late next week. Some areas could see the first frost or freeze be the end of next week. Have a great night. Brad Travis Chief Meteorologist WAFF 48 First Alert Weather
10 Day Forecast
10 Day Forecast(None)
By Brad Travis
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming event
Identity of man killed at Madison gas station released
Angela Michelle Roberts
Remains of missing 26-year-old Hoover woman found
Rhonda Carlson leaving the Madison County courthouse.
Plea accepted, Rhonda Carlson sentenced to life without parole for brutal New Market murders
Paul Clemmons was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on sexual abuse and torture charges.
Man indicted on sexual abuse, torture charges

Latest News

Forecast
Thursday Afternoon Forecast
60 Second Forecast with Abigail
WAFF's Thursday morning forecast
48 First Alert Forecast: Rain & wind to start off your Thursday