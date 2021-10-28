Fayetteville sidewalk plaguing neighborhood may get fixed soon

FAYETTEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One problematic sidewalk in downtown Fayetteville may be getting fixed soon. Many business owners and shoppers in downtown Fayetteville say they have been complaining about this for a while.

They say the sidewalk is hazardous. It goes up higher than most curbs and it juts out. The step you take is longer and higher than you would go for a regular curb.

It goes on for a block in downtown Fayetteville near the intersection of Main Avenue and Market Street. It’s in front of a few local businesses including Norman Furniture.

Todd Lee is its owner. He says he’s been complaining about this sidewalk for almost a decade. He says he’s had a lot of customers tripping and getting scraped up from this small ledge. “Over the years just people falling its typically elderly people but that was the group that’s in there now has really wanted to do something about it.”

City leaders have a proposed Downtown Square Sidewalk Improvements Project. They’re having a meeting tonight to get public input. That’s happening at the City of Fayetteville Municipal Building Auditorium tonight at 5:30.

