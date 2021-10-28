Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Fayetteville sidewalk plaguing neighborhood may get fixed soon

By Megan Plotka
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One problematic sidewalk in downtown Fayetteville may be getting fixed soon. Many business owners and shoppers in downtown Fayetteville say they have been complaining about this for a while.

They say the sidewalk is hazardous. It goes up higher than most curbs and it juts out. The step you take is longer and higher than you would go for a regular curb.

It goes on for a block in downtown Fayetteville near the intersection of Main Avenue and Market Street. It’s in front of a few local businesses including Norman Furniture.

Todd Lee is its owner. He says he’s been complaining about this sidewalk for almost a decade. He says he’s had a lot of customers tripping and getting scraped up from this small ledge. “Over the years just people falling its typically elderly people but that was the group that’s in there now has really wanted to do something about it.”

City leaders have a proposed Downtown Square Sidewalk Improvements Project. They’re having a meeting tonight to get public input. That’s happening at the City of Fayetteville Municipal Building Auditorium tonight at 5:30.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Identity of man killed at Madison gas station released
Angela Michelle Roberts
Remains of missing 26-year-old Hoover woman found
Rhonda Carlson leaving the Madison County courthouse.
Plea accepted, Rhonda Carlson sentenced to life without parole for brutal New Market murders
A school bus in Cullman County was involved in a wreck on Wednesday morning.
School bus involved in wreck on Wednesday
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School Superintendent gives statement to WYMT about viral pictures from homecoming event

Latest News

Alabama special session on redistricting begins Thursday
State redistricting special session starts today amid lawsuit
Alabama special session on redistricting begins Thursday
Alabama special session on redistricting begins Thursday
Fixing problematic sidewalks in Fayetteville
Fixing problematic sidewalks in Fayetteville
A police advisory committee met in Madison on Tuesday night.
Calls for releasing police camera footage of Dana Fletcher’s death at Madison Police Citizen Advisory Board meeting