Deputies searching for missing man in Morgan County

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Deputies are searching for a missing man in Lacey’s Spring Wednesday night.

According to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, one male got lost in the area of Kay Road and Lower Dry Creek Road. The Morgan County Rescue Squad and Lacey’s Spring Volunteer Fire Department are on the scene. Deputies say an ALEA Helicopter is heading to the scene to assist with the search.

There are no further details at this time. Stick with WAFF 48 News for updates.

