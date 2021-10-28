Lockdown lifted after student found with BB gun at Decatur Middle School

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a student was found with a BB gun.

According to Decatur Police Department, school administrators at Decatur Middle received a tip about a student possibly in possession of a firearm around 2:15 p.m.

The middle school was temporarily placed on lockdown and Decatur High School was placed on secured perimeter out of an abundance of caution, said DPD.

Police say after an investigation, the student was quickly located and found to be in possession of a BB gun and BBs. Both the lockdown and secured perimeter were lifted around 2:45 p.m.

