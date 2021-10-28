Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Lockdown lifted after student found with BB gun at Decatur Middle School

Decatur City Schools
Decatur City Schools(DCS)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Middle School was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon after a student was found with a BB gun.

According to Decatur Police Department, school administrators at Decatur Middle received a tip about a student possibly in possession of a firearm around 2:15 p.m.

The middle school was temporarily placed on lockdown and Decatur High School was placed on secured perimeter out of an abundance of caution, said DPD.

Police say after an investigation, the student was quickly located and found to be in possession of a BB gun and BBs. Both the lockdown and secured perimeter were lifted around 2:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Hazard High School’s homecoming event goes viral after ‘man pageant’ pictures posted online
Identity of man killed at Madison gas station released
Angela Michelle Roberts
Remains of missing 26-year-old Hoover woman found
Rhonda Carlson leaving the Madison County courthouse.
Plea accepted, Rhonda Carlson sentenced to life without parole for brutal New Market murders
Paul Clemmons was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on sexual abuse and torture charges.
Man indicted on sexual abuse, torture charges

Latest News

Student-created postcards make the journey to space
Postcards from Madison County Elementary students make the journey to space
Student-created postcards make the journey to space
Student-created postcards make the journey to space
Two men safe following Morgan County boating accident
Owner Jeff Cole of Christian Brothers Automotive in Hampton Cove explains how his location is...
Supply chain slowdown in the auto industry; some repairs taking longer than usual