Decatur City Council President says they surpassed goals in $98.4 million settlement with 3M

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Millions of dollars will now pour into the City of Decatur and Morgan County. This comes after city and county leaders approved a near $100 million settlement with 3M Tuesday night after years of a legal battle.

“Our drinking water is safe, no questions about it,” says Barney Lovelace, the attorney representing the City of Decatur, Morgan County, and Decatur Utilities. That message was heavily stressed during the special meeting.

3M admitted to dumping dangerous PFAs chemicals into the Tennessee River for decades, and environmental cleanup is now the new focus. The multi-million dollar settlement comes after years of controversy surrounding contamination in the area.

“I think it just shows that yes, there’s a lot of money involved, but what this really about is the environmental cleanup for what’s happened for decades in the past, but also to prevent any of that from happening in the future,” said Decatur City Council President Jacob Ladner.

St. John and Tennessee Riverkeeper cases are involved in the joint mediation, and Riverkeeper attorney Bill Matsikoudis says their goal is to get to a point where people can eat the fish in the river and use it safely for recreation.

“We believed that 3M and other corporations had dumped or disposed of this PFAs contamination that we believe represents a threat to human health and the environment, and that it needed to be remediated,” said Matsikoudis.

The $98.4 million will be split among the parties and go towards the remediation and reimbursement of PFAs contamination around Morgan County. Ladner says the goal from day one was to clean up existing issues, prevent any future issues that are harmful to citizens, and make sure there are no monetary risks to the area.

“We accomplished every one of those things in the settlement, and I think that’s important for people to remember. When there’s goals laid out in the mediation, we’ve got to meet those goals and we did that and we did much more,” said Ladner.

Ladner says the historic day allows Decatur to move past what he believes has been a cloud over the city.

“It’s a place that people should want to be in, and want to live, and a community that they should want to be a part of,” said Ladner.

The process of getting the projects going will start in the next few weeks. But for everything to get done, it will take several years.

