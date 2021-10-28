Deals
Crime of the Week: the case of a steak swiping suspect

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Area Crime Stoppers are hoping you’ll stake your claim in the case of a steak swiping suspect! It could turn into a real win-win for everyone, except for the man seen on surveillance, making off with the meat!

Huntsville Police tell us, one guy walked into the Publix store, off Old Monrovia Road, headed straight for the meat department and helped himself to a lot of steak, several hundred dollars worths! Officers say, he hid the steaks under his clothes and left the store without paying.

Investigators say, he’s 5′9 and weighs around 180 pounds

The Crime Stoppers really want to find Shacorey Lorenzo Timmons. He’s accused of firing several rounds into a local convenience store and a car. Fortunately, no one was in the car.

Benjamin Scott Pressnell is wanted for Trafficking Opium.

When in Rome, don’t do what Rome does. Rome Jacarles Wilson is facing a Burglary charge. Police tell us, Wilson was seen on surveillance taking several rifles from a home.

Zachary Ray Martin is charged with Possession of a Forged Instrument charge. Investigators say, Martin stole a business check and deposited it, into an account for payment.

Anthony Lynn Emerson is a convicted Sex Offender who hasn’t given law enforcement an update on where he’s living.

If you know anything about this week’s Valley’s Wanted, remember that your tips are valuable. If your information helps police make an arrest, you could qualify for up to $1,000. To get the ball rolling, call 53-CRIME. You can also text or email your tips.

