Calls for releasing police camera footage of Dana Fletcher’s death at Madison Police Citizen Advisory Board meeting

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been two years since Dana Fletcher was shot and killed by Madison Police officers. Investigators released still images they say show Fletcher was armed with a gun. His family still wants to see full body cam footage.

This was brought up at the Madison City Police Citizens Advisory Committee meeting last night. A woman asked about the case during public comment, wanting the full body cam video released.

This is actually very difficult in the state of Alabama and a recent state supreme court ruling made it even easier for police to reject requests for video.

The main topic of the Police Citizens Advisory Committee focused on a different issue - how officers respond to mental health crises. The Crisis Intervention Team says the Madison police department responded to over 200 mental health related calls this year alone.

There are only 11 out of 79 officers with certification to handle these calls. They have to go through the Crisis Intervention Program to be certified or CIT for short. It requires them to go to 40 hours of training a year.

Officials say it trains officers how to de-escalate situations and help victims. However, some psychiatrists say there is very little evidence suggesting this helps with use of force issues and civilian injuries.

Committee member Marc Highsmith said he thinks everyone should be a part of the solution. ”Our goal is providing that education and information to the community so we can work together. So if and when we have a mental health issue, we’ll be much much smarter and educated on what we can do to to help out that individual who’s going through that situation, but also help the professionals to help help them get through that situation.”

This is the committee’s second meeting. Highsmith says they will be happening every fourth Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. Each one will have a different theme.

He invites the public to come and give their input.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.