Wednesday Afternoon Forecast

By Abigail Degler
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Sunny with a mild breeze this afternoon. Highs will reach into the lower 70s, and for the latter half of your afternoon we will see clouds begin so shuffle in.

No rain just yet, but it’s on the way! Tonight, lows will dip into the 50s and we will see winds really start to pick up. So much so, that a wind advisory has been issued from 10pm this evening into the afternoon hours of your Thursday.

Showers will move in around the midnight hour off to the west, then become more widespread as we head into Thursday morning. Rain will stick around through the rest of the workweek and even spill over into parts of the weekend.

Temps take a hit over the next few days with the 50s… and 60s for highs. We won’t see much of a bounce back in temperatures for the next week or so.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

