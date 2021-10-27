Tornado spotted on the ground near La./Texas state line
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ORANGE, Texas (WVUE) - Severe weather is moving into Louisiana.
Viewer, Johnny Lively, captured a photo of a tornado on the ground near Bridge City and Orange, Texas, which are near the Texas/Louisiana state line.
A tornado emergency was issued for communities along the state line.
The severe weather threat will continue to move east throughout the day.
Visit the weather center for hourly forecasts and live radar.
-
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.