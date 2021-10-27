Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Tornado spotted on the ground near La./Texas state line

Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas...
Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas looking toward Bridge City/Orange.(Johnny Lively)
By Zack Fradella
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE, Texas (WVUE) - Severe weather is moving into Louisiana.

Viewer, Johnny Lively, captured a photo of a tornado on the ground near Bridge City and Orange, Texas, which are near the Texas/Louisiana state line.

Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas...
Viewer Johnny Lively spotted a tornado on the ground from a port on the Neches River in Texas looking toward Bridge City/Orange.(Johnny Lively)

A tornado emergency was issued for communities along the state line.

The severe weather threat will continue to move east throughout the day.

Visit the weather center for hourly forecasts and live radar.

-

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple workers told us Monday their religious and medical exemptions were denied, so they are...
Federal contractors for United Launch Alliance walking off the job, protesting vaccine mandate
Decatur Police are asking for your help in locating a runaway teen.
Decatur Police locate runaway teen safe
One dead following shooting at Madison gas station
Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the drugs being sold via the darknet included...
150 arrested, $31.6 million seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
18-wheeler rollover crash closes eastbound, westbound lanes on I-20 in Lawrence County
18-wheeler rollover crash closes lanes on Hwy 20 in Lawrence County

Latest News

Cool start, cloudy finish today with storms moving in overnight into Thursday
Warm today before storms move in overnight!
Cool start, cloudy finish today with storms moving in overnight into Thursday
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 10 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 10 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 6 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 6 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 4 p.m.
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 4 p.m.