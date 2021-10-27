Deals
Tenn. lawmakers divided on special session focused on COVID-19 restrictions

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee state lawmakers will tackle COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday in the third special session of the year.

Several bills have already been filed including one that would ban mask mandates in schools.

Another bill would allow workers who are required by private employers to get vaccines to receive workers comp if there are any side effects.

Another would change how county health leaders are appointed.

Thoughts are mixed among lawmakers about whether this special session is necessary.

“Personally I think this is a waste of time and a waste of taxpayer money,” said Tennessee State Rep. Dwayne Thompson. “And frankly, I feel if some of these are enacted, actually become reality, then we’ll have a resurgence of COVID.”

Republican State Rep. John Gillespie of Memphis tweeted:

“We are having a second special session this month to discuss the COVID-19 concerns that people have across the state. I look forward to great deliberation on the House floor and finding solutions to ease some COVID-19 worries.”

Stay with Action News Five on-air and online for the latest developments.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

