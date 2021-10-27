Deals
Tarkett to close down one department in Florence

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tarkett, a manufacturing facility based in Florence, announced Tuesday it will be closing its vinyl tile department.

The department closure comes after acquiring Vinylasa, a vinyl composite tile manufacturer based in Mexico City, Mexico. Tarkett will transition VCT manufacturing from its Florence location to the Vinylasa location in Mexico.

The President and CEO of Tarkett says this closure allows for more space at the Florence campus for producing luxury vinyl tile.

“The new VCT collection is a combination of great design and outstanding value,” said Jason McKee, senior product manager for Tarkett North America. “We’re excited for the upcoming launch and will be sharing full details on October 22.”

The closure goes into effect at the end of the year.

