School renovations planned for the city of Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. (WAFF) - The superintendent of Cullman City Schools, Kyle Kallhoff, gave his first of many quarterly updates on the new capital improvement plan for schools. He said bidding for starting construction will start in December. That will just be for the primary and middle school renovations.

According to Cullman Council President Jenny Folsom, the city council will start allocating $600,000 per year to build and renovate schools. She says they will do this for the next 10 years. The total amount of money spent will be $6 million. This is in addition to the funding the school already gets outside of the city’s general budget.

According to Folsom, ”The middle school will basically be brand new, the primary school is adding additional classrooms and a lunchroom. East and west elementary are expanding some of the classrooms.”

She says the middle school is definitely a priority. “The middle school is the oldest and neediest of the schools. It’ll be done in stages so the students aren’t displaced. When it’s finished in a couple of years it’ll be a totally new school.”

City leaders say they are starting with the primary and middle schools because they will need a lot more room. They want to move some grades from elementary school to those schools. She says they’re planning on moving second grade from the elementary schools to the primary school. The sixth grade will be going to the middle school. The elementary school will just be third, fourth and fifth grades.

Folsom says schools are overcrowded right now. She says this is all because of the new growth in Cullman in these past few years. She said that’s because more people are coming to Cullman. She says most of this is an overflow from the growth in the Huntsville-Madison area.

There are both families and individuals flocking to the area. This is happening across the north Alabama area. They’re facing similar benefits and problems. New and unexpected growth means two things for these cities: more money into the city and trying to figure out how to expand the infrastructure to meet the demands of these new neighbors.

They definitely have the money to do it. This year, their budget increased by 26%. It went from about $38 million to $48 million. Folsom says the city is bringing in a lot more money through their property and sales taxes from all its new residents.

