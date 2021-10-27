Deals
Advertisement

School bus involved in wreck on Wednesday

A school bus in Cullman County was involved in a wreck on Wednesday morning.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 8:22 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Cullman County school bus was involved in a wreck, according to Cullman County School officials.

The wreck happened on Wednesday morning on County Road 222 as the bus was bringing children to school. Officials say that no injuries were reported.

Students who were on the bus were moved to a different bus and are on their way to school.

There is no information as to how the crash happened at this time.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

