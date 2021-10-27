Deals
Remains of missing 26-year-old Hoover woman found

Angela Michelle Roberts
Angela Michelle Roberts(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The remains of a missing 26-year-old woman were found outside a vacant home in Birmingham on October 23, 2021.

Hoover Police Officers said Angela Michelle Roberts’ family reported her missing on July 10, 2021. The family said she was last seen on June 25 or 26.

The Jefferson County coroner confirmed skeletal remains were found outside a vacant residence at 309 64th Street South in Birmingham. The remains were positively identified by dental comparison as Angela Roberts, according to the coroner. The cause of her death is pending.

Roberts was last seen leaving a house on Old Tyler Road in an unknown rideshare vehicle.

Update: http://ow.ly/XO7J30rYsXC _________________________________________________________________ Missing person...

Posted by Hoover (AL) Police Department on Thursday, July 15, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

