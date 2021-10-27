Plea accepted, Carlson sentenced to life without parole

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Rhonda Carlson, the woman on trial for helping Christopher Henderson kill five people, has pled guilty to her crimes and was sentenced on Wednesday.

The court accepted Carlson’s guilty plea and sentenced her to life without the possibility of parole for her involvement in the deaths of five people.

Carlson is the wife of Christopher Henderson, the man convicted of murdering his other wife, Kristin Henderson, and several family members in 2015. Carlson is now convicted of helping Christopher Henderson kill those five people.

Henderson was sentenced to death on October 14 for his involvement in the crimes.

