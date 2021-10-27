Pink Pumpkin Run will be held in person this year, breast cancer survivor share her story

MARSHALL CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Many in Marshall County are looking forward to a big event this weekend.

The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers will host its Pink Pumpkin Run on Saturday, Oct. 30. The money raised will go toward providing free mammograms for women in need.

“Don’t ignore a lump on your breast even if you think it’s fibrocystic, don’t ignore it,” said Brenda Whitlock.

Whitlock was diagnosed with breast cancer at the end of November last year.

“I had just got tested, and then I got COVID and then COVID made my immune system drop-down, and I believe it brought breast cancer. Then I found it myself, and then we went from there with more tests,” said Whitlock.

After tests, surgeries, and support from her family and co-workers, Whitlock is now cancer-free.

She works as a certified surgical technician for Marshall Medical Center and advocates for women to get mammograms.

“My motivation was always my family, coworkers, and the cancer center. You can’t replace those people down there, and they are very good at what they do.”

Including co-worker and friend Amber White who lost her sister to breast cancer four years ago.

“During her time, that she was in her fight with breast cancer, the Pink Pumpkin Run was important to her, and she was passionate about women getting mammograms,” said White.

Last year, the virtual Pink Pumpkin Run raised $47,000 during COVID. Right now, they have raised $40,000, and organizers said they hope to reach $50,000.

In the meantime, both Whitlock and White will lace up their sneakers and race to the finish line during this year’s 5k in efforts to help women fight the deadly disease.

The Pink Pumpkin Run will be held the Guntersville Civitan Park at 9 a.m.

Taylor Street, Lurleen B. Wallace, and Sunset Drive will be blocked.

You can click here to register.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.