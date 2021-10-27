Deals
Man indicted on sexual abuse, torture charges

Paul Clemmons was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on sexual abuse and torture charges.
Paul Clemmons was indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury on sexual abuse and torture charges.(waff)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man has been indicted by a Lauderdale County grand jury from a case stemming from 2019, according to Florence Police.

Paul Clemmons, 50, was arrested on Tuesday on two sexual abuse charges, according to court documents. He is currently sitting in the Lauderdale County Detention Center with a $50,500 bond.

According to the Florence Police Department, this indictment stems from a case from September 2019.

Reader Advisory: What is discussed below may be graphic to some readers.

Clemmons was charged with one count of sexual abuse of a child less than 12-years-old and one count of sexual abuse using an inanimate object.

The details of the alleged crimes are not being released to the public due to the nature of the crimes. The victim’s description is also being left out due to their age, the only information released was the victim was less than 12-years-old.

According to the indictment, Clemmons penetrated the victim with an inanimate object with the intent to sexually torture, sexually abuse or sexually gratify either party.

If convicted, the charge carries a 20-year minimum sentence when it involves a victim less than 12-years-old, according to Alabama state law. The charge also carries a fine of up to $60,000.

There is no date set on when Clemmons will appear in court.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

