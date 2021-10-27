Madison County Schools set to change COVID-19 prevention strategies

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Madison County Schools has updated its COVID-19 guidelines that were outlined in the Ready, Set, Foward plan Tuesday evening.

According to the school district, MCSS will transfer all COVID-19 contact tracing to the Alabama Department of Public Health, on Oct. 27. If positive COVID-19 numbers remain below 0.5% system-wide, MCSS will implement the following change to LEVEL 1, on Oct. 29; the use of masks will become optional for students and staff, beginning Nov. 1.

Starting Monday, Nov. 1 the following protocol will be used on a school by school basis:

1. If an individual school reaches a 2.5% positivity rate, they will move to masks required at Level 1

2. If an individual school reaches a 5.0% positivity rate, they will move to masks required at Level 1, and the school nurses will take over the COVID-19 contact tracing for that campus

3. When a school falls below 0.5% positivity rate for five consecutive school days, they will return to masks optional at Level 1

The Madison County Board of Education will continue to evaluate the impact COVID-19 has on the school district and will modify protocols.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.