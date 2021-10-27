Huntsville area COVID-19 community briefing

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville city and health leaders will issue an update on COVID-19 in the area to the community on Wednesday.

Huntsville-Madison County EMA Director Jeff Birdwell will be joined by Crestwood Medical Center CEO Dr. Pam Hudson and PassionHR Consulting Senior Human Resources Consultant Cindy Doty.

The event begins at 12:00 p.m. today. WAFF 48 News will have a live stream available above and on our official Facebook page.

