Hazard High School assembly under investigation after photos go viral

Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page....
Pictures were even posted earlier this week on the Hazard High School Athletics Facebook page. The post has since been deleted.(Facebook)
By Ethan Sirles
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A recent assembly held by Hazard High School during its homecoming week has been gaining a lot of attention after pictures of the event were posted on Facebook.

The post, originally shared on the Hazard High School Athletics page, has since been deleted, but many of the pictures are still circulating online.

The event was called the “Man Pageant” according to a homecoming week schedule shared on the Hazard High School Facebook page.

Several pictures show students dressed in women’s underwear, dancing on and near school officials.

Other parts of the assembly reportedly also included students paddling each other and some other students dressing up as Hooters restaurant employees.

We reached out to the school for a statement and the Superintendent said the incident is under investigation and the appropriate actions will be taken after the investigation is done.

We will update this story as we get more information.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

