Halloween events around the Rocket City

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s spooky season in the Rockey City and we want to tell you what you can do this Halloween weekend.

Trick or Treating

We’ve been receiving a few calls about when the city thinks people should trick-or-treat since Halloween falls on a Sunday night this year. Huntsville officials say that choice is totally up to you! Either Saturday or Sunday night, the city will be full of ghosts and ghouls ready to fill their bags, or pillowcases, with treats.

Trunk or Treat

There are several events for those looking to “Trunk-or-Treat” in the Rocket City this year. On Saturday, the Grace United Methodist Church will host its fall festival. It will have treats, fall festival activities and crafts. It begins at 3:00 p.m. and lasts until 6:00 p.m. and is completely free!

Also on Saturday, the Rock Family will have a drive-thru trunk or treat event. It is located at 3401 Holmes Avenue NW and is from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas will host a trunk or treat event at Toyota Stadium on Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The fun doesn’t end here, there will also be a Halloween movie night where The Haunted Mansion will be screened at 7:15 p.m. Tickets are $10 if purchased before the day of the event. On October 30, tickets will be available for $15. Parking at Toyota Field will be free and available at the gravel parking lot. Click here to purchase tickets.

On Halloween day, the Village of Providence is hosting its own trunk or treat event. Officials say the event is free and there will be fun for the whole family, plus some great food from some local restaurants.

