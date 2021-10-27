Family of Dana Fletcher files new lawsuits against City of Madison

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The family of Dana Fletcher, a man who was shot and killed by Madison police in 2019, has filed a new lawsuit against the City of Madison on Tuesday.

The officer-involved shooting occurred on Sunday, October 27, 2019 outside Planet Fitness on Highway 72. Fletcher’s family filed the lawsuits before the two-year anniversary of the deadly shooting.

Fletcher’s mother and sister filed separate lawsuits in his death. Fletcher, his wife and child were in a van outside the building. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office was brought in to investigate the shooting. According to the sheriff’s office, Fletcher refused to get out of the van; after a struggle, police say Fletcher reached for a gun and pointed it at officers. That is when officers shot him.

The district attorney’s office maintain the shooting was justified. According to the lawsuit, Fletcher’s wife and daughter were pulled out of the van and injured by MPD during the incident.

Mayor Paul Finley’s office released a statement in regards to the lawsuits that were filed.

“The City of Madison is aware of a lawsuit filed arising out of a law enforcement encounter with Dana Fletcher that occurred more than two years ago. The City plans a vigorous defense. The encounter at issue was the subject of an extensive independent investigation by the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and the Madison County District Attorney. The District Attorney confirmed that Mr. Fletcher possessed and threatened Madison Police Officers with a gun prior to the use of lethal force. The City stands behind its officers and will defend their actions in a court of law. The City will have no further comment on pending litigation.”

The family says they are holding the city responsible and want the body camera footage from the officers released.

Read the full lawsuit below:

Dana Fletcher by Kelsey Duncan on Scribd

