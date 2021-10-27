Cool start, cloudy finish today with storms moving in overnight into Thursday

Happy Wednesday! Grab a jacket, it is much cooler out there this morning.

We’re rolling out of bed this morning to temperatures into the low to mid 40s across the Tennessee Valley with mostly clear skies. Skies should stay clear for the first half of the day, but clouds should pick up as we move through the afternoon and especially as we move into the evening. While temperatures are chilly this morning, today will actually be the warmest day we see for at least ten days. Highs this afternoon will be right about normal, climbing into the low to mid 70s. Humidity will climb throughout the day today thanks to a southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph. If you need to get any work done outdoors, today is the day to do it because overnight storms will move in and set up shop for a few days.

The system that hit the West Coast over the weekend will slide through the Plains today, then into the Valley overnight into Thursday. Showers and storms will increase overnight into Thursday leading to a wet commute to start off the day. Rainfall looks likely for most of the day Thursday with on and off showers. Wind will be gusty as well, with gusts from the south up to 25 to 30 mph. Friday looks dreary with more drizzle and showers off and on through the day. Wind will be breezy again, but this time from the northwest. High temperatures should stay into the 60s on Thursday, and only reach the low to mid 50s on Friday. A lingering shower may be possible Saturday as well, but we will dry out by the afternoon.

The good news is that it does look to finally clear out from the Valley in time for Sunday, which means that those trick-or-treaters should be dry!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.