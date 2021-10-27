Deals
Child remains in critical condition after alleged assault by father

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A child remains in critical condition after an alleged assault by her father.

Kristopher Dale Arlando Henderson, 39, of Mankato, was charged with first-degree assault in connection with the child’s injuries which were sustained in September.

A criminal complaint states that the child had brain hemorrhaging, multiple broken bones and a torn frenulum.

Those injuries are consistent with “non-accidental trauma,” according to the doctors who examined the child.

In the complaint, investigators say Henderson admitted to cradling the child face down in his arms and struck her back for five minutes in an attempt to calm her down.

The complaint also shows that when asked if he thought it was forceful enough to break her ribs, Henderson agreed.

According to court documents, the child showed little-to-no brain activity as of Oct. 8 and remains in that condition.

Mankato Public Safety says charges will be amended should her medical situation change.

No court date has been set according to the state register.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

