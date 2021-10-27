Deals
4-year-old boy fatally shot in Greensboro

4-year-old killed
4-year-old killed(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A 4-year-old boy was fatally shot on Tuesday in Greensboro around 10 p.m.

Hale County’s Coroner identified the victim as Kemar D. Hinton.

Police say Hinton was taken to the Hale County Hospital by a personal vehicle, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooting appears to be accidental, according to authorities.

Greensboro Police are investigating and SBI is assisting them with case.

Please check back for more details as we gather additional information.

