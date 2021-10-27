Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

18-wheeler rollover crash closes lanes on Hwy 20 in Lawrence County

18-wheeler rollover crash closes eastbound, westbound lanes on I-20 in Lawrence County
18-wheeler rollover crash closes eastbound, westbound lanes on I-20 in Lawrence County(Lawrence County Coroner)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews have closed off eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 20 in Lawrence County Tuesday night due to an 18-wheeler rollover accident.

According to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood, the accident occurred on State Highway 20 and Davis Street. WAFF is told the driver was transported to the North Alabama Medical Center with minor injuries.

Courtland, Hillsboro, Town Creek and Red Bank Fire Department’s were on the scene. 48 News is told North Courtland and Courtland Police were also on the scene of the accident.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead following shooting at Madison gas station
Ivey signs executive order against vaccine mandates
Road closed after car pulls down powerlines
Weekend wreck claims the life of man
Multiple workers told us Monday their religious and medical exemptions were denied, so they are...
Federal contractors for United Launch Alliance walking off the job, protesting vaccine mandate

Latest News

The design phase is starting now, with expected completion by 2024.
New bus transfer site in Huntsville will bring larger buses, more routes
Madison County Schools set to change COVID-19 prevention strategies
Tarkett
Tarkett to close down one department in Florence
WAFF 48 Weather Forecasts at 4 p.m.
More clouds Wednesday before rain and storms Thursday-Friday