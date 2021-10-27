18-wheeler rollover crash closes lanes on Hwy 20 in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Emergency crews have closed off eastbound and westbound lanes on Highway 20 in Lawrence County Tuesday night due to an 18-wheeler rollover accident.

According to Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood, the accident occurred on State Highway 20 and Davis Street. WAFF is told the driver was transported to the North Alabama Medical Center with minor injuries.

Courtland, Hillsboro, Town Creek and Red Bank Fire Department’s were on the scene. 48 News is told North Courtland and Courtland Police were also on the scene of the accident.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.