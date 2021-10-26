Deals
UAB study aims to find reasons behind lingering COVID symptoms

By Catherine Patterson
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB researchers will enroll 900 COVID survivors to help find out why some people are so-called “COVID long haulers.”

Long haulers continue to have symptoms after recovering from COVID.

The most common symptoms include headaches, fatigue, “brain fog,” shortness of breath, chronic cough, and trouble sleeping.

900 adults who survived COVID from Birmingham, Mobile, and New Orleans are needed in this RECOVER study.

One of the many questions the study will try to answer is whether the vaccine protects people from lingering symptoms

