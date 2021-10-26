Deals
Sgt. Risner’s legacy and K-9 bring comfort to family left behind

Aili and Brandy Risner kneel with Wiske, K9 partner of late Sgt. Nick Risner, Thursday at their home in Killen [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]
Aili and Brandy Risner kneel with Wiske, K9 partner of late Sgt. Nick Risner, Thursday at their home in Killen [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]([DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY])
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:51 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - Brandy Risner has had to acclimate to her new life without her husband, Sgt. Nick Risner, the Sheffield Police officer who was killed in the line of duty on October 2.

In the weeks since her husband’s death, Brandy said she and their daughter, Aili, have been overwhelmed with emotion and kindness from the community. She spoke with our news partners at the Times Daily.

“I can’t even begin to describe the goodness of people and how they’ve supported us, many of them we don’t even know,” Brandy told the Times Daily. “But at the end of each day we come back to the same point — having to figure out life without him.”

But there was a little light in the darkness this past week. Wiske, Sgt. Risner’s K-9 partner and companion was retired from the Sheffield Police Department and given to Brandy and Aili to live out her life.

Wiske, right, plays keep away from Bryant on Thursday at the Risners' home in Killen. [DAN...
Wiske, right, plays keep away from Bryant on Thursday at the Risners' home in Killen. [DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY]([DAN BUSEY/TIMESDAILY])

Tears began to well up in Brandy’s eyes as she recalled the moment when Wiske was brought to her to the Times Daily.

“We love this girl so much and she’s such an important part of our family,” Brandy told the Times Daily. “It’s like we now have a part of Nick here with us.”

If you would like to read more about this story, you can by visiting our news partner’s website here.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

