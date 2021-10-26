Deals
Remaining barriers for vaccinating children

By Megan Plotka
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:46 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Children from five to 11 years old could soon be rolling up their sleeves for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine still needs to get emergency authorization elementary school aged children. Vaccine advisors are set to meet tonight to decide if they’ll give the green light

There are still two other hurdles - the FDA and the CDC both have to sign off. The Assistant State Health Officer, Dr. Karen Landers, says she doesn’t expect full action on all of this for at least another week and a half.

That would mean the soonest you could get kids vaccinated would be early November. The state Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices is set to meet on the November 4 to decide if they will approve the vaccine.

Dr. Landers said vaccinating five to eleven year olds is going to be more tricky than vaccinating adults. That’s because many parents want to hear from their own pediatricians before committing to vaccination. She said”We are in the process of working with our pediatricians who are already COVID-19 providers putting in their pre-order for the vaccine so they can be ready to receive. We are recruiting additional pediatric providers for the provision of the vaccine as their situation is able to be done.”

Dr. Landers says she is pretty confident that the state is ready to administer the shots whenever the plan gets the go ahead. Right now, Pfizer is the only vaccine being considered for these young children.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

