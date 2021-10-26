Priceville leaders fixing road that regularly floods

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Priceville leaders are fixing a road that’s been a drainage issue plaguing their city for decades.

This repair job just got out of the planning phases after a few months. City council member Patrick Dean is in charge of the streets and drainage in Priceville. He said two major problems stood in their way of fixing this street that regularly floods. First, it connects 30 to 40 homes in Sunset Acres to the rest of the city. He says they didn’t want to block off residents with construction. Also, it’s the only route the school bus could go to bring kids to and from school.

The second problem is one everyone is dealing with right now - supply chain slowdowns. Dean said it took them two months to get all the supplies they needed.

Dean said the main problem was the culvert underneath the road was packed almost solid for almost 15 to 20 years. “Instead of the rain water going underneath the road, it actually just floats on top of the roads so that the road was just getting deteriorated. And that’s why I was having issues with the road itself so the new 42 inch coils will have underneath that road. Going out it definitely will help with that. We’ve got some riprap on both sides that’s going to make it better for sure.”

Right now, Dean says gravel is covering the road and they encourage drivers to go over it. Dean says they want commuters to help pack in that gravel. The next step, they’re filling up two junction boxes with concrete. He says the paver will be out in a few weeks to finish that up.

Dean says weather could impact their timeline.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.