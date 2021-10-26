Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Poultry farmers concerned about increase in propane gas prices

By Stefante Randall
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHAL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Nationwide and here in the Tennessee Valley, more people and business owners facing propane gas shortages because of increased prices.

Many poultry farmers who use propane to heat chicken houses in Alabama are concerned due to price increases.

Alabama Poultry and Egg Association Associate Director Ray Hillburn said the poultry business has an economic impact in Alabama.

“It’s about a 15.1 billion economic impact in Alabama. We have about 2,5000 poultry farmers in Alabama and the broiler-type producers that raise the meat that goes to our fast-food chains and groceries stores; they are the primary users of propane gas,” said Hillburn.

He said there are several factors for the increase.

“Our trucking cost, as everyone knows, there is a shortage of truck drivers, and that is a concern of ours,” said Hillburn.

Hillburn said the price of propane has gone up about $1.00 gallon from last year.

“Last year, we had contracts that ranged from 80 cents to a dollar and 30 cents for propane gas. The cheapest I have heard this year is about $1.70 per gallon,” said Hillburn.

Hillburn said egg producers won’t be impacted as much, and the cost of eggs won’t go up either.

Meanwhile, he said he’s staying hopeful that propane prices will go down as we approach the winter months; and encouraged poultry farmers to negotiate affordable prices with contractors.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash kills Hazel green man
Car crash kills Hazel Green man
One dead following shooting at Madison gas station
Road closed after car pulls down powerlines
Ivey signs executive order against vaccine mandates
Weekend wreck claims the life of man

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccines
Health officials discuss mixing and matching of boosters and vaccines
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Moulton man killed in two-vehicle crash
Multiple workers told us Monday their religious and medical exemptions were denied, so they are...
Federal contractors for United Launch Alliance walking off the job, protesting vaccine mandate
Band's tour van
Band’s tour van containing over $50,000 in equipment stolen from Akron hotel parking lot