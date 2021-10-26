Poultry farmers concerned about increase in propane gas prices

MARSHAL COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Nationwide and here in the Tennessee Valley, more people and business owners facing propane gas shortages because of increased prices.

Many poultry farmers who use propane to heat chicken houses in Alabama are concerned due to price increases.

Alabama Poultry and Egg Association Associate Director Ray Hillburn said the poultry business has an economic impact in Alabama.

“It’s about a 15.1 billion economic impact in Alabama. We have about 2,5000 poultry farmers in Alabama and the broiler-type producers that raise the meat that goes to our fast-food chains and groceries stores; they are the primary users of propane gas,” said Hillburn.

He said there are several factors for the increase.

“Our trucking cost, as everyone knows, there is a shortage of truck drivers, and that is a concern of ours,” said Hillburn.

Hillburn said the price of propane has gone up about $1.00 gallon from last year.

“Last year, we had contracts that ranged from 80 cents to a dollar and 30 cents for propane gas. The cheapest I have heard this year is about $1.70 per gallon,” said Hillburn.

Hillburn said egg producers won’t be impacted as much, and the cost of eggs won’t go up either.

Meanwhile, he said he’s staying hopeful that propane prices will go down as we approach the winter months; and encouraged poultry farmers to negotiate affordable prices with contractors.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.