Ohio School Boards Association ends affiliation with national organization

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio School Boards Association has decided to sever ties with the National School Boards Association after it sent a letter to President Joe Biden requesting federal intervention at local school board meetings.

OSBA Chief Executive Rick Lewis sent a letter to the NSBA at the direction of the Board of Trustees, notifying the national body of its decision.

The move comes after the NSBA sent a letter to President Biden in late September. According to the OSBA, letter was sent on behalf of state associations and school board members across the nation, which it said is not true. The letter requested federal intervention as well as claims of domestic terrorism and hate crimes.

The letter from OSBA Presdient Robert Heard Sr. and Lewis to the NSBA reads in part:

OSBA believes strongly in the value of parental and community discussion at school board meetings, and we reject the labeling of parents as domestic terrorists. There is tremendous value in allowing and encouraging the public to have meaningful input into the decision-making process. However, that participation should not come at the expense of interfering with the board’s ability to conduct its business or subjecting individual board members to threats of violence, abuse, or harassment. That said, dealing with such interference should be dealt with at the local level, not by federal officials.

The letter also said the OSBA was not informed of or asked for input into the letter sent to Biden.

You can read the full OSBA letter here.

