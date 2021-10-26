Deals
Moulton man killed in two-vehicle crash

Siren on police car flashing, close-up(WEAU)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Moulton man, according to officials.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says 81-year-old Benny R. Kimbrough was fatally injured when the 2001 Yamaha G16A Golf Cart he was driving across the roadway and was struck by a 2006 GMC Sierra. Authorities say the GMC was driven by 67-year-old Janetia Owens, of Moulton.

Kimbrough sustained serious injuries and later died at Huntsville Hospital.

The crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 on Lawrence County 460. This accident is under investigation by troopers with ALEA.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

