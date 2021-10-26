More clouds Wednesday before rain and storms Thursday-Friday

Deals
By Brad Travis
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Breezy north winds between 5-15 mph will subside after sunset tonight.  Skies will become partly overnight with lows dropping into the middle to upper 40s. 

Cloud cover will quickly push in for Wednesday with some occasional peeks of sunshine, temps will reach the low 70s in the afternoon.  We will remain dry until late Wednesday night as another cold front approaches the Tennessee Valley.  Rain showers and thunderstorms will be widespread for Thursday morning into the afternoon.  Locally heavy rainfall and lightning appear to be the biggest concerns, most locations will see over an inch of rainfall for the Thursday and Friday period. 

Overcast skies and additional rain showers/drizzle will be expected through the day Friday as the center of low pressure tracks to our north.  Halloween weekend looks decent with cool 60s and scattered rain showers for Saturday.  Halloween Sunday will be mostly sunny with trick or treating temps in the 50s.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

