Moderna booster shots available in most Shoals pharmacies

COVID BOOSTER SHOT
COVID BOOSTER SHOT(KEYC)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
THE SHOALS, Ala. (WAFF) - The Moderna COVID-19 booster shot is now available in most Shoals area pharmacies, according to our news partners at the Times Daily.

The groups approved to receive the shot include anyone 18 and older living in long-term care settings or with underlying medical conditions or for the immunocompromised.

Also included are those who work in high-risk settings or anyone 65 or older.

Appointments may be scheduled in advance at most pharmacies but walk-ins are accepted as well.

You can read more about this story at our news partner’s website here.

