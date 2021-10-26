Deals
Man driving golf cart dies after being hit by a car

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon leaves one man dead.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Benny R. Kimbrough, 81, of Moulton, Alabama was fatally injured when the golf cart he was driving across the roadway and was struck by a car. Kimbrough sustained serious injuries and was transported to Huntsville Hospital. He later succumbed to those injuries and was pronounced deceased by the hospital staff.

The crash occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, on Lawrence County 460, approximately five miles west of Moulton.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

