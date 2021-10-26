Deals
Lansing files motion asking to ban broadcasting the trial

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The man accused of killing his own friend and a Sheffield Police officer is asking the judge to not allow media to broadcast his trial, among other things.

In a court document, attorneys for Brian Lansing asked for a gag order to not allow attorneys, witnesses and others associated with the case from talking to the press. This is a fairly standard motion that many defense attorneys ask for. Another motion is a little more specific, it asks the judge to prohibit broadcasting the trial. Under current Alabama law, it is almost impossible to broadcast a trial live.

The judge has not decided on the motions.

