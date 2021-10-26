Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Illinois police officer dies after shooting near St. Louis

Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.
Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has died after being shot by a man at a gas station in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis.

Trooper Jayme Bufford with Illinois State Police said Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The officer was shot at around 8 a.m. Tuesday at a Speedway gas station along Route 111 and was rushed to Saint Louis University Hospital.

Bufford said the Pontoon Beach officer had approached a car in the gas station’s parking lot because he suspected it had been stolen.

Bufford says a man then began firing on Timmons.

The suspect was taken into custody.

State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead following shooting at Madison gas station
Ivey signs executive order against vaccine mandates
Road closed after car pulls down powerlines
Weekend wreck claims the life of man
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

The suspect used a push lawnmower to get away, zooming past bumper-to-bumper traffic in the...
WATCH: Arson suspect uses push lawn mower to run away, zooms past bumper-to-bumper traffic
Spanx founder and CEO Sara Blakely announced she would give away $10,000 and first-class plane...
Spanx CEO surprises employees with $10K, plane tickets
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Billionaire tax runs into criticism; Biden plan in flux
The leaders of a Senate panel called executives from YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat to face...
Senators put YouTube, TikTok, Snapchat on defensive on kids’ use
I-65N to detour on Wednesday