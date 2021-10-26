I-65N to detour on Wednesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is letting drivers know that all northbound lanes on Interstate 65 between Interstate 565 and Athens will be closed to traffic and detoured on Wednesday.

Traffic will be detoured at Huntsville Brownsferry Road/exit 347. The detour is expected to be in effect from 6:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27. ALDOT officials say drivers should expect delays and should plan accordingly. Drivers should also reduce speed and be prepared to merge and exit. State troopers will be in the area to assist with traffic control.

The road is being detoured due to workers removing temporary safety measures over the northbound lanes of I-65.

