Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

I-65N to detour on Wednesday

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Transportation is letting drivers know that all northbound lanes on Interstate 65 between Interstate 565 and Athens will be closed to traffic and detoured on Wednesday.

Traffic will be detoured at Huntsville Brownsferry Road/exit 347. The detour is expected to be in effect from 6:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 27. ALDOT officials say drivers should expect delays and should plan accordingly. Drivers should also reduce speed and be prepared to merge and exit. State troopers will be in the area to assist with traffic control.

The road is being detoured due to workers removing temporary safety measures over the northbound lanes of I-65.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead following shooting at Madison gas station
Ivey signs executive order against vaccine mandates
Road closed after car pulls down powerlines
Weekend wreck claims the life of man
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

Rain moving in Thursday
Clearing out this afternoon but rain on the way
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
Remaining barriers for vaccinating children
The city of Priceville will discuss a new project to fix a drainage issue in the area.
Priceville leaders fixing road that regularly floods
Workers protesting vaccine mandates in Decatur continued early into Tuesday morning.
Some unvaccinated United Launch Alliance workers protest vaccine policy