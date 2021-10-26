Decatur Police searching for runaway teen

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Police is asking for your help in locating a teen who ran away.

LaDejanae Robinson, 16, is a Black female 5′4″ tall, 125-pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen her or have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Decatur Police at (256) 341-4600 or Detective Jasmin Ferizovic at (256) 341-4614 or email jferizovic@decatur-al.gov.

