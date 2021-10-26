Decatur City Council, Morgan County Commission to vote on accepting 3M settlement

MORGAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Tonight, the Decatur City Council and the Morgan County Commission are holding a special meeting to approve a nearly one hundred million dollar settlement with 3M in PFA’s cases.

3M is accused of dumping chemicals into county waterways, and settlement will go towards environmental cleanup and remediation.

“It is a very big victory for everyone tonight,” said Attorney Barney Lovelace

Barney Lovelace is representing the city, the commission, and Decatur utilities. He says they’ve been in mediation for almost six years, and they needed to reach an agreement that was good for the clients, and also...

“Just as importantly was to make sure that the environment in this area was protected and preserved for the future,” said Lovelace.

Their case is also tied in with Tennessee Riverkeeper and the St. Johns case.

“It’s not a perfect settlement, But it does guarantee that we have power and authority moving forward,” said Tennessee Riverkeeper Founder David Whiteside

But, Riverkeeper founder David Whiteside says he doesn’t trust 3M.

“They have destroyed this area, they have been dragging their feet on cleaning this mess up. And hopefully, this settlement will get them to speed things up but I haven’t seen that,” said Whiteside.

Whitesides says this settlement isn’t the end, it’s the beginning of the cleanup process. He says it’s important citizens continue to pay attention to the issue.

“If we forget about it, 3M’s just going do a half-baked remediation plan and they’re gonna get away with it, and we can’t let them do that,” said Whiteside.

Lovelace said with this latest settlement, the present-day value of money spent on remediations totals a quarter of a billion dollars. This settlement meeting is open to the public here at Ingalls harbor pavilion for anyone.

Now’s the time to ask any questions with subject-matter experts who will be at tonight’s meeting, and it will also be live-streamed on the city of Decatur’s Facebook and Youtube all starting at 6 p.m.

