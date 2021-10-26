Deals
Crews working on water main break in Huntsville

When it comes to employees at Huntsville Utilities, it’s all hands on deck.
(Source: WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Utilities says that it has crews working on a water main break Tuesday morning.

The company says the break has interrupted water service and is causing low water pressure in some areas of southeast Huntsville. Officials say residents in the area may also notice water from fire hydrants and temporary brown water from water faucets when repairs are completed. They say to water your water until the water is clear.

The current estimate for the work to be completed is three to four hours.

The affected areas are listed below:

  • Willis Road
  • Willis Circle
  • Colice Road
  • Darnell Street
  • Shades Crest Road
  • Alexander Drive
  • Kennamer Drive

