Cool & dry today ahead of a wet end to the week

Happy Tuesday! Today will likely be the best day of the week, so soak it in!

We’re waking up to a much cooler morning across the Valley. Temperatures are 15 to 20 degrees cooler to start off the day behind yesterday’s cold front. Upper 40s and low 50s out there to start off our day and we should stay cooler than normal into the afternoon with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s. A few spots may make the upper 60s, but that’s not too likely. Wind today will stay from the north keeping humidity low, with gusts up to 10 mph. Overnight will be chilly with temperatures falling back into the mid-40s, with select spots likely down into the low-40s!

A low-pressure system will slide through the Plains Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing us a chance of showers and storms late in the day Wednesday, more so overnight into Thursday. Before the showers move in, we will be in for an average day with high temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s and some sun. Wind from the south will be around 5 to 10 mph. The better chance of rain will be overnight into Thursday. Rainfall looks likely for most of the day Thursday and even Friday as the system gets cut off from the upper-level flow. That means we will stay cool & gloomy for Friday and possibly even Saturday. High temperatures will likely stay into the mid to upper 50s both days with scattered showers.

The good news is that it does look to finally clear out from the Valley in time for Sunday, which means that those trick-or-treaters should be dry!

Meteorologist Brandon Spinner

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.