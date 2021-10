BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 71-year-old missing woman from Birmingham has been located. She is safe.

🚨FOUND SAFE🚨

Linda Mosley has been located; She is safe. — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) October 26, 2021

She was reported missing on October 26.

