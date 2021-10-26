Valhermoso Springs murder suspect denied youthful offender status

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who is accused of killing seven people was denied youthful offender status by a judge on Tuesday.

John Michael Legg is accused of killing seven people back in 2020. Legg’s attorneys submitted an application for youthful offender status in June but he was denied on Tuesday.

Legg was 19 when he allegedly committed the crimes, youthful offender status is available to anyone who is under the age of 21.

Legg and Frederic Rogers were arrested in connection to the murders in 2020 and have been in the Morgan County Jail since then. Investigators said the two were part of a motorcycle club called the “7 Deadly Sins,” and so were some of the victims.

Rogers pleaded not guilty in June and is expected back in court on November 16.

