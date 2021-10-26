Deals
Contests
Send Us Your Photos
Financial Minute
Ask the Experts
Liz Hurley Ribbon Run
Lunch Box Giveaway
Veterans Day Parade
Advertisement

Valhermoso Springs murder suspect denied youthful offender status

John Michael Legg, Frederic "Rick" Rogers
John Michael Legg, Frederic "Rick" Rogers(WAFF 48 News)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A man who is accused of killing seven people was denied youthful offender status by a judge on Tuesday.

John Michael Legg is accused of killing seven people back in 2020. Legg’s attorneys submitted an application for youthful offender status in June but he was denied on Tuesday.

Legg was 19 when he allegedly committed the crimes, youthful offender status is available to anyone who is under the age of 21.

Legg and Frederic Rogers were arrested in connection to the murders in 2020 and have been in the Morgan County Jail since then. Investigators said the two were part of a motorcycle club called the “7 Deadly Sins,” and so were some of the victims.

Rogers pleaded not guilty in June and is expected back in court on November 16.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead following shooting at Madison gas station
Ivey signs executive order against vaccine mandates
Road closed after car pulls down powerlines
Weekend wreck claims the life of man
Three children were abandoned in a Houston-area apartment, along with the apparent remains of...
Sheriff: Child’s remains, 3 abandoned siblings found in Texas home

Latest News

I-65N to detour on Wednesday
Rain moving in Thursday
Clearing out this afternoon but rain on the way
Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
Remaining barriers for vaccinating children
The city of Priceville will discuss a new project to fix a drainage issue in the area.
Priceville leaders fixing road that regularly floods