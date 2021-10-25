Woman dies days after Highway 231 crash involving motorcycle

Deals
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman died Monday following a motorcycle crash on Friday.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Eleanor J. Harris, 57, of Madison, Fla., was seriously injured when she lost control of the 2012 Honda GL 1800 she was driving. The motorcycle overturned, ejecting her.

Harris was taken to Baptist Medical Center South, where she died from her injuries on Monday.

The crash happened on U.S. 231 South near the 97.4-mile marker, about 18 miles south of Montgomery in Montgomery County.

No other details about the crash have been released.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

