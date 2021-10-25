Deals
Weekend wreck claims the life of man

(WALB)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man is dead after a wreck in Huntsville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The two-vehicle wreck happened at 8:40 p.m. Sunday night on Alabama 53 near Harvest Road.

According to ALEA, Christopher P. Donahue, 45, was killed when the car he was driving was struck by a pickup truck. Donahue was not wearing his seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to troopers.

ALEA is continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

